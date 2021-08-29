Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana; moves into our area on Tuesday

We saw a pretty similar day today of what we saw yesterday. Temperatures climbed into the 80s and 90s and most stayed dry with a mix of clouds and sun. However, some of us did see a pop up shower/storm during the afternoon hours. As the sun goes down, shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to fizzle out and we should see some passing clouds overnight. Temperature will be staying pretty mild tonight only getting down into the mid to upper 60s.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected around the area tomorrow. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow but I expect there will be more coverage of showers/storms than we saw today. Temperatures won't be as hot as they have been the past few days either. Highs should top off in the 80s for most.

Tuesday is the day where Ida starts to move into the area. There is still some uncertainty about when the outer bands start to move into the Two Virginias, but for now it looks like they will start to effect us Tuesday afternoon/evening. The rain will really get going Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. Flooding will be a concern around the area as very heavy rainfall and tropical downpours are expected. We also cant rule out the chance of a tornado as there is plenty of shear on the east side of Ida.

With Ida and a frontal system passing through mid week, temperatures are expected to be much cooler than they have been. Most will be in the 70s and 80s on Tuesday but on Wednesday and Thursday most look to top off in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday morning will bring the chance for some showers, but we look to dry out in the afternoon. Friday looks to be a gorgeous day with highs in the 70s and low 80s and mostly sunny conditions. Next weekend looks to stay dry as well with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.