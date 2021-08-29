New Agritourism attraction opens in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) - A new outdoor attraction is open in Greenbrier County just in time for fall.

The Hanna Farmstead is an agritourism farm that features a sunflower field with photo opportunities, pick-your-own pumpkins, and games and activities.

Alex Hanna and Jade Napier are the owners of the farm.

They said they grew up growing produce and visiting the farmer's market.

So, they wanted to provide kids with the opportunity to learn more about growing their food while still providing them with fun activities.

"We're going to have a board to show how pumpkins grow, and the aspect of that. We have pumpkins that you can bake into pies or a squash that you can eat so that way they can learn about how it gets from the farm to the table," said Napier.

A pumpkin patch and corn maze will be open from September 10 through October 31.

The farmstead is open from 4 PM -8 PM on Friday and 11 AM – 8 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the farm is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages four – 10, and free children three years old and younger.

The farmstead is located off James Stuart Rd, off Arbuckle Lane Rd in the Maxwelton area of Lewisburg.