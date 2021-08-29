Spartan race brings thousands of participants to Summit Bechtel Reserve

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - A race inspired by ancient warriors' toughness and strength took place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve on Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of competitors from many different places run through the hills of Fayette County for the Spartan race.

Garfield Griffiths, the race director: said an event of this magnitude means positive economic impacts for the region.

"Definitely most communities are very happy to have us I mean we have this weekend, ten thousand participants….. Ten thousand people, most of them are travelling in, uh you can't find a hotel room for miles so that's good for the community, and restaurants are all busy," said Griffiths.

Some of those who traveled to participate in the race is part of a group called Oscar Mikes.

Josh Bledsoe, a spokesperson for Sunday's group of Oscar Mikes participants, said these organizations use athletic events to help veterans get back on their feet after their time in the service.

"We have a Spartan arm if you will, so we'll participate in all of those and there's other uh, other athletic events too, like wheelchair basketball and CrossFit other athletic events that Oscar mikes brings veterans into that way they get back in touch with the community and back active again," said Bledsoe.

This group of athletes represents a fraction of the people who participated in this event.

While many of the athletes are in town from places far and wide, others are from right here in the mountain state.

"It's great to be a part of something here in West Virginia. You know friends and family all come out uh, it's a great thing to be a part of," said John Collins, who grew up in McDowell County, but now lives in Morgantown.

Even children got involved in the action.

Tessa and Landon Peters from Greensboro, North Carolina, spoke to WVVA News and said they encourage other young people to do the same.

"Don't let any of the challenges to like overcome you, with fear, all you have to is get over them, get over any obstacles, in the race," said Tessa Peters.

"I would say, definitely do it, it's probably definitely more fun than a race than you might have done," said Landon Peters.

The race includes obstacles like monkey bars, tire flips, and many others, which Griffiths said takes months of planning.

"I usually get down to the nitty gritty of planning about four months out, and then my whole crew of people and myself we get onsite about two weeks before the event, we live around here, and sometimes on site or local hotels, and we are here every single day building and getting it ready," said Griffiths.

These races take place in many different locations throughout the year.

Any veteran interested in participating with Oscar Mike's can visit their social media to learn more about joining.