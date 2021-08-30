As Hurricane Ida makes it way up the east coast, how should you prepare for the storms ahead?

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - What started off as a Category Four hurricane has now died down to a Category One. As Hurricane Ida rips through the east coast, what can we expect in the two Virginias?

According to weather reports here in the two Virginias, we’re expecting to have wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, and two to four inches of rain, that could go up to six inches depending on location.

With all the wind and rain coming through the viewing area, there is potential for flash flooding and widespread power outages.

We spoke with Keith Gunnoe, Director of Mercer County Emergency Management Services, who told us how you should prepare for the incoming storms.

“You may want to evacuate and seek higher ground," Gunnoe said. "Of course, never drive through rain or flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown. That’s the slogan that we go by most. These folks in Mercer County are resilient.”

In regards to power loss, Mercer County Emergency Management Services also says to be sure to use the correct extension cord before pulling out a generator.

For complete coverage of Hurricane Ida, stay with WVVA, Your Weather Authority.