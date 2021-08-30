Baltimore opens 1st new Catholic school in about 60 years

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s first new Catholic school in nearly 60 years has opened its door to students. Baltimore is a city once steeped in Catholicism like few others in the U.S. Monday’s opening of Mother Mary Lange Catholic School is an anomaly in the national education landscape where the pandemic has contributed to the closing of many Catholic schools. The majority of the students at the new Baltimore school is expected to qualify for tuition assistance from the archdiocese. The school is named after a Haitian American who in 1828 started the first U.S. Catholic school for African American youth.