Family members react to arrest made in connection to the death of Daisy and Danny Foster

RONCEVERTE, W. Va. (WVVA) - It has been more than a year since Danny and Daisy Foster were murdered inside their home on Fullen Cemetery Road in Ronceverte.

Their daughters said this past year has been challenging because there have been few answers about what happened.

"It was extremely hard, not knowing who the person was, and just thinking we could go to the store, we could go just to an event and pass this person on the street, and they walk right in front of us, and we would have no idea that it was even them," said Crystal Foster.

"It's just like, you have to learn how to live your life and know how you are as a person again, because they were my life, I didn't have a day I wasn't here with them and so it's like you have to learn how to be a person again," said Sara Foster.

Bruce Sloan, the Sheriff of Greenbrier County, said the deputies tasked with investigating this case worked diligently to provide answers to the family and community. Still, a crime like the foster's murders has a lot of challenges.

"The house was set on fire and a lot of evidence was destroyed and damaged, additionally, these were just good people in the community so trying to determine who would've had a motive, to commit the crime, and who would have had opportunity, so that's often times difficult to find someone who meets the criteria," said Sheriff Sloan.

On Saturday, deputies arrested 32-year-old Jeremiah Powell from Pocahontas County as the main suspect in the case. Powell's charges are two counts of first-degree murder.

The Foster's oldest daughter said this arrest came as a surprise as they did not know him.

"We've never heard of him, never heard the name, never seen the face and so we looked him up on Facebook and never even, from what I can gather, crossed paths with him," said Crystal Foster.

The motive is unclear right now, but this remains an active investigation as there are many unanswered questions. Still, the foster's youngest daughter says they're thankful for the information they do have.

"It's still a long road coming, but at least knowing that one of them is off the street and they're not able to hurt someone else is a big relief and especially knowing that i live right down the road from them, i can sleep a little bit better," said Sara Foster.

While an arrest has been made, Sheriff Sloan said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department.