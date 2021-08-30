Few storms today; wider-spread rain by midweek as remnants of Ida move in

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Greenbrier county until 9: 15 AM

A few isolated/showers t-storms will be possible this morning, but most of us will be dry to start, just muggy with some fog around. Temps early will be in the 60s, pushing into the 80s again this afternoon.

As we've seen for the past several days now, we'll see a few hit-or-miss showers/t-storms during the afternoon and evening during the heat of the day. Not everyone will see rain, but isolated heavier downpours could lead to localized flooding issues at times.

Most of Tuesday is looking tranquil as well, with just increasing clouds, seasonable temps, and the chance for a few afternoon showers/t-storms. As the remnants of Hurricane Ida head into the Appalachians however, rain chances will rapidly rise Tuesday night-WEDNESDAY.

Widespread, heavier rainfall (anywhere from 1-4"+) will be possible across our area, which could lead to flash flooding into midweek.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire WVVA viewing area from Tuesday PM-Wednesday.

While heavy rain and high water/mudslides will be the main threats, gusty winds in the 20-40 MPH range at times could still bring downed trees and cause sporadic outages through Wednesday night. Stay weather aware!

By Thursday morning, the heavier rain will be moving away, and drier, cooler air will filter in as high pressure takes control by. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News again today at 12 PM, 5 PM and 6 PM live!