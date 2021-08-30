Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Wythe County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and
southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in
southwest Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski,
Smyth, Tazewell, and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia,
Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and Western
Greenbrier.
* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* Heavy rainfall is expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move
through the region Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected with
locally heavier amounts of 3-5 inches possible where any spiral
rain bands set up and persist over a particular area for any
period of time. Localized thunderstorms could also result in
excessive rainfall in some locations.
* Widespread minor flooding is expected which will impact low-
lying, poor drainage, and typically flood prone areas. Small
creeks and streams will likely rise out of their banks and flood
adjacent areas. Flash flooding will be possible in areas where
heavier rainfall occurs. Landslides and mudslides will also be
possible in areas of steep mountainous terrain. Some roads and
highways could become closed as a result of mudslides and/or
flooding/flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
Check preparedness requirements and be ready for quick action if
a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flash flooding is observed.
Seek higher ground immediately. Do not drive your vehicle into
areas where water covers the road. Remember…TURN AROUND…DON’T
DROWN!
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
