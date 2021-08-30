Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Summers County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Virginia and

southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in

southwest Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski,

Smyth, Tazewell, and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia,

Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and Western

Greenbrier.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* Heavy rainfall is expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move

through the region Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected with

locally heavier amounts of 3-5 inches possible where any spiral

rain bands set up and persist over a particular area for any

period of time. Localized thunderstorms could also result in

excessive rainfall in some locations.

* Widespread minor flooding is expected which will impact low-

lying, poor drainage, and typically flood prone areas. Small

creeks and streams will likely rise out of their banks and flood

adjacent areas. Flash flooding will be possible in areas where

heavier rainfall occurs. Landslides and mudslides will also be

possible in areas of steep mountainous terrain. Some roads and

highways could become closed as a result of mudslides and/or

flooding/flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

Check preparedness requirements and be ready for quick action if

a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flash flooding is observed.

Seek higher ground immediately. Do not drive your vehicle into

areas where water covers the road. Remember…TURN AROUND…DON’T

DROWN!

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&