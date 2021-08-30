Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
McDowell County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast
Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the
following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and
Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH,
Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In
southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia,
Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer,
Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason,
McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest
Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest
Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette,
Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh,
Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur,
Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.
* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida will
impact the area beginning on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4
inches are expected to occur through Wednesday afternoon, with
locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible. These amounts
could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that receive
the most intense rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
