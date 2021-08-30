Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Raleigh County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON…

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast

Ohio, southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the

following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and

Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH,

Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. In

southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In West Virginia,

Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer,

Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason,

McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest

Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh, Northwest Randolph, Northwest

Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Southeast Fayette,

Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh,

Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur,

Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

* Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida will

impact the area beginning on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4

inches are expected to occur through Wednesday afternoon, with

locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible. These amounts

could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that receive

the most intense rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

