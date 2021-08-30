Flooding will be a concern as remnants of Ida move through our area

We saw scattered showers and thunderstorms out there today which produced some very heavy rainfall and flash flooding in parts of Buchanan and McDowell counties. Temperatures topped off in the 70s and 80s for most. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms continue tonight, especially before midnight. I don't think we will see as much activity tonight as we saw today, but showers and storms cannot be ruled out through the night. Temperatures should bottom out in the 60s for most tonight.

Tomorrow is when Ida starts making her presence known in our area. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop especially in the afternoon hours as the outer bands start to creep into our area. Flash flooding will be the main concern and that is why the entire viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch starting tomorrow at 2:00pm and lasting through the day on Wednesday. A widespread 2-4 inches of rain is expected but we could see 6+ inches where heavier thunderstorms develop. We also can't rule out the chance for a tornado tomorrow evening/ night as we will be on the eastern side of Ida. The eastern side of tropical systems have a lot of shear and make for a more favorable location for the development of tornadoes. Temperatures should top off in the 70s and 80s tomorrow and lows will be in the 60s for most.

We will continue to see very heavy rain and tropical downpours continue through the day on Wednesday. Flash flooding will be a major concern so make sure you have a plan to get to higher ground in the case that a flash flood occurs in your area. It is also important to have a way to get notified of any warnings such as the WVVA Weather App. Temperatures on Wednesday will be on the cooler side with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows getting down into the 50s.

We look to dry out on Thursday with the exception of a few leftover morning showers possible. Highs will remain cooler than average only getting into the 60s and 70s and lows will be in the 50s and even the 40s for some areas.

Friday and into your Labor Day weekend looks to be gorgeous! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures topping off in the 70s and 80s. We can't rule out a pop-up shower and storm on Labor Day but right now most look to stay dry. Make sure to catch the full forecast and all the latest on Ida tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11pm.