Frontier Communications hiring 100 workers in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Frontier Communications plans to hire 100 employees in West Virginia by the end of the year to support the company’s upcoming network expansion. Frontier says it will hire cable splicers and outside plant technicians throughout the state. It’s part of the company’s national fiber-optic network expansion over the next three years. Among the areas Frontier is actively recruiting workers are Bluefield, Buckhannon, Charleston, Clarksburg, Huntington, Martinsburg, Parkersburg and Wheeling.