Germany arrests woman accused of helping Islamic State group

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a German woman has been arrested on suspicion of helping the Islamic State group to transfer money to militants. The suspect was arrested near Munich on Monday and faces possible charges of supporting a foreign terrorist organization. She is accused of supporting an Iraqi man who was arrested in Germany earlier this year. Federal prosecutors said that her main job was to establish contact with female IS members and keep them up-to-date on upcoming money transfers. Among other things, she is accused of calling for donations to help an IS member return to the group.