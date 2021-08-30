Kimberly Palmer: Do video games level up kids’ money skills?

Video games are made for entertainment, of course, but they give parents opportunities to talk about saving and spending. Some financial literacy experts actually use video games to teach kids about money. Video game currency costs real money, and you can give your kids real chores to earn it. And the games themselves offer chances for kids to explore how businesses are run and how to budget so they don’t run out of that hard-earned currency right away. Coaching your kids on how to think through their money choices can help them pick up essential knowledge.