Police: Shots fired during pursuit, no signs anyone was hit

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chesterfield County police say shots were fired during a pursuit from the county into Petersburg, but there’s no sign that anyone was struck. Police say an officer tried to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly near Interstate 95 on Saturday night. It headed south on I-95 and more officers joined a pursuit. The vehicle exited at Petersburg and police say people inside were shooting at officers. The vehicle stopped and when an officer ordered those inside out, it accelerated, striking the officer’s arm and vehicle. Police say the officer fired shots. When they hit a parked vehicle, two people jumped out and ran off. Police say there’s no sign they were shot. The officer is on routine administrative duty.