Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance identifying body

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- Two fishermen discovered a man's body in the New River, and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying him.

The man found is described as a white male, around 5'10 to 6 feet tall, and weighed about 200 pounds. He had reddish-brown hair with a receding hairline, and was wearing a silver necklace with a cross pendant.

He also has multiple tattoos, including the words 'laugh now, cry later' on his upper left arm. He has a tattoo of three skulls on his upper right leg and a sun with a crown inside the sun on his chest.

The man's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for further evaluation. Investigator Todd Hayes with the Sheriff's Office says the man was discovered at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the Viscoe Road area in Pulaski County.

If you have any information on this man's identity, call the Sheriff's Office at (540)980-7800 or the Pulaski County 911 Center at (540)980-7801.

