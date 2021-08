West Virginia nears 900 delta variant cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- There are now 854 cases of the Delta variant in the Mountain State as of Monday, August 30.

Just 12 days ago, there were 458 total cases statewide.

Here are the updated numbers for the Delta variant across the WVVA coverage area:

Fayette County: 47 cases

Greenbrier County: 13 cases

McDowell County: 14 cases

Mercer County: 17 cases

Monroe County: 5 cases

Raleigh County: 32 cases

Summers County: 2 cases

Wyoming County: 25 cases

