West Virginia residents can have land designated ‘wild yard’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents who landscape for wildlife use can have their land designated a “wild yard.” The program has 300 members around the state and is operated through the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to create more natural habitat for wildlife around the state. Wildlife biologist Jim Fregonara says landowners who apply, provide a habitat plan and demonstrate that their property meets the needs of native wildlife will be added to a register of wild yards. They also receive a certificate for participating in the program and a sign post to display in the yard.