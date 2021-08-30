What are a student’s options if roomed with an unvaccinated roommate?

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVa) - COVID-19 is touching virtually every aspect of life, including student life now that colleges across our region are back in session. COVID is also creating a dilemma: What happens when a vaccinated student living on campus has a roommate who isn't vaccinated. What are their options?

At Bluefield State College the disclosure of vaccination status is not given to other students due to HIPPA, meaning students might never know if their roommate is vaccinated or not. Students can get this information from one another.

Students at Bluefield State are welcome to commute from home if allowed. Students on the other hand are not allowed to ask for a vaccinated roommate or switch rooms simply because theirs is not vaccinated. Students are also allowed to ask for a single room.

"If one of the roommates tests positive, they will be removed from their room to a different housing situation that we have on campus. However, if they're close enough to go home they can go home." said Director of the Bluefield State Health Center, Sherri Williams.

The situation is a little different for a roommate who is vaccinated. "If they're a primary exposure and they test negative and they're vaccinated. We test them and they're let go in about five days." added Williams.

Concord on the other hand does allow for students to ask for a vaccinated roommate, according to Concord University President, Kendra Boggess. The school has also set up a registry for students to disclose to the school if they have been vaccinated or not. This is not required however.

Students at Concord University also allow certain students to commute to school. They can also request a room without a roommate.

Experts say that it is safer to mix populations of vaccinated and unvaccinated students due to the inability to bubble those groups off. This would be nearly impossible to do on a college campus and segregating the two might lead to one unvaccinated student infecting all the others. This then creates a rapid increase in cases.