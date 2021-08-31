Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of North Carolina, Virginia and southeast West Virginia,

including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC,

Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia,

Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll,

Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick,

Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In

southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe,

Summers and Western Greenbrier.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* Widespread heavy rain is expected first with the spiral bands of

showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening,

then transition to a steadier moderate to occasionally heavy

rainfall Tonight into Wednesday. Widespread rainfall amounts

of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally heavier amounts of 2 to

5 inches possible where any rain bands set up and persist over a

particular area. Localized thunderstorms could also result in high

rainfall rates in some locations.

* Widespread minor flooding is expected which will impact low-lying,

poor drainage, and typically flood prone areas. Small creeks and

streams will likely rise out of their banks and flood adjacent

areas. Landslides and mudslides will also be possible in

areas of steeper terrain closer to the Blue Ridge. Some roads and

highways could become impassable as a result of mudslides and/or

stream and creek flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

Check preparedness requirements and be ready for quick action if

a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flash flooding is observed.

Seek higher ground immediately. Do not drive your vehicle into

areas where water covers the road. Remember…TURN AROUND…DON’T

DROWN!

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&