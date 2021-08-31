Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia
and West Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast
Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast
Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan,
Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and
Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell,
Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha,
Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette,
Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh,
Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie,
Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast
Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast
Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.
* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida will
impact the area beginning this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 2 to
4 inches are expected to occur through Wednesday evening, with
locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible. These amounts
could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that receive
the most intense rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&