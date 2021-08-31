Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Fayette County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia

and West Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast

Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast

Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan,

Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and

Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell,

Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha,

Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette,

Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh,

Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie,

Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast

Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast

Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida will

impact the area beginning this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 2 to

4 inches are expected to occur through Wednesday evening, with

locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible. These amounts

could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that receive

the most intense rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

