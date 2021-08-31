Flash Flood Watch from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Baltimore/Washington, MD

Spotsylvania County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including the

following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St.

Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, King

George, Nelson, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

* From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

* The remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front resulting

in periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain beginning

late Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized

amounts around 4 inches possible.

* This amount of heavy rainfall will result in the potential for

flash flooding of creeks and small streams, as well as the

potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&