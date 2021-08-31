Flash Flood Watch from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Baltimore/Washington, MD
Spotsylvania County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including the
following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St.
Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, King
George, Nelson, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
* From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* The remnants of Ida will interact with a stalled front resulting
in periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain beginning
late Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized
amounts around 4 inches possible.
* This amount of heavy rainfall will result in the potential for
flash flooding of creeks and small streams, as well as the
potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
