Gov Justice declares state of emergency in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in West Virginia on Tuesday due to an increasing flood threat from Tropical Depression Ida.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Ida may bring to our state,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets. And please: do not endanger yourselves, your loved ones, or our first responders by trying to drive through flood waters.”

According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, a nearby cold front and the impending arrival of Ida will cause moderate to heavy rain.

West Virginia is preparing for two to four inches of rainfall through Wednesday, with higher amounts of up to six inches possible.

The state of emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment and other assets.