Gov Northam declares state of emergency in Va

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Tuesday afternoon to respond to Tropical Depression Ida.

“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Northam. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”

Ida is expected to cause heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66 corridors. The southwest region of Virginia has already experienced heavy rainfall, and flash flooding in Buchanan County.

There is also a risk of tornadoes across the state of Virginia from late Tuesday night through Wednesday.

