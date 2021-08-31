Historic West Virginia suspension bridge to undergo repairs

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A historic West Virginia suspension bridge will be undergoing major repairs, but it’s not clear whether the span will reopen to traffic. The Intelligencer Wheeling News-Register reports that The West Virginia Division of Highways and Gov. Jim Justice announced on Monday that a $17.9 million contract had been awarded to repair and rehabilitate the Wheeling Suspension Bridge. Officials say the project will make repairs on the span’s superstructure and substructure as well as clean, paint, replace damaged suspension cables and renovate lighting. The span has been closed to vehicles since 2019. After the contractor begins work, crews will determine whether the bridge can be safely reopened to traffic.