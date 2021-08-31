Ida packs a punch for our area today and throughout Wednesday

The remnants of Ida will pack a punch in our area today and tomorrow. A frontal boundary will start to sag south interacting with Ida bringing widespread rain along with tropical, heavy downpours into our region. Have a way to receive weather alerts- ones that will wake you up as severe weather is possible overnight.

Throughout the day rain will be scattered so we will see some breaks. Temperatures will head into the 70s and the lower 80s.

Flash Flood Watch will be active for all of the viewing area beginning at 2PM this afternoon.

Overnight showers become widespread and more heavy downpours will be embedded.

Unfortunately we are on the eastern side of Ida's track, meaning usually the worst impacts are on that side. Main things we will have to look at for tonight and for the first half of Wednesday is the potential for spin-ups/weak tornadoes. Flooding will still be an issue all day Wednesday into Wednesday night.

By Thursday high pressure works in from the northwest allowing drier and cooler air to enter. Expect lows to fall into the 50s and even upper 40s for a few folks! We keep up with a dry pattern into most of the weekend. Stay alert throughout today and Wednesday.