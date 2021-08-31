Ida remnant’s approach prompts emergency declaration in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency in all 55 counties Tuesday due to the threat of flash flooding from Hurricane Ida’s remnants. Moderate rain fell in the state Tuesday evening on already saturated ground from storms in recent days. The entire state was under a flash flood watch, although no rivers or streams had gone over their banks. Forecasters say 2 to 4 inches of rain were likely with up to 6 inches possible in some local spots. The declaration allows the coordination of state resources, including the National Guard, highway crews and equipment and other assets.