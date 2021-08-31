Lawsuit filed over Minneapolis policing ballot question

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minneapolis residents are suing the city over a ballot question on how to change policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police. Don and Sondra Samuels and Bruce Dachis argue the language city officials approved in August is misleading and fails to inform voters about key aspects of the proposal. Voters would be asked in the November election whether to replace the police department with a “public safety department” that employs licensed peace officers. Attorneys for the city say they were reviewing the citizens’ lawsuit.