Lawyer: Britney Spears ‘will not be extorted’ by father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her new attorney say her father is trying to get about $2 million in payments before stepping down from the conservatorship that controls her life and money. In a court filing Tuesday, Spears and her lawyer say she “will not be extorted” before her father James Spears resigns. James Spears said in his own court filing recently that he had plans to step down, but only after several items of business in the conservatorship are finished. He has denied any wrongdoing and says he has only acted in the best interests of his daughter. A hearing on the issues is set for Sept. 29 in Los Angeles.