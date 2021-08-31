Man’s credit card declined at Sheetz, he returns and sets fire inside store

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - In Virginia, a man is in custody after setting a fire inside a Sheetz in Wytheville, after his credit card was declined.

The Wytheville Police Dept. says that Kyle Wayne Mabe, 40, of Wytheville, walked into the Sheetz, located at 1340 N. 4th St., around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say after his card was declined, he returned to the store with a gas can. He then poured the gas on the store's floor and lit it on fire. He left by car, and the store's manager was able to extinguish the fire.

A Wythe County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted Mabe under a tractor trailer near Lowe's. He was armed with a hammer, and the officer used a taser to subdue him.

Mabe faces multiple charges, both felonies and misdemeanors. He's being held without bond at the New River Regional Jail.