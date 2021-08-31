Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier. The Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet says a search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego. The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations.” It was assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln. Officials say “multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets” are involved in the search. No other details are immediately available.