Raleigh County Emergency Management preparing for Ida

BEAVER, W. Va. (WVVA) - Local leaders in Raleigh County issued a State of Emergency on Tuesday of emergency ahead of severe weather.

Richard Filipek, the Director of Raleigh County 9-1-1, said these declarations help them get ready for what's left of Ida when it hits Raleigh county.

"It allowed us to reach out to like the city of Beckley, and all the municipalities for them to go ahead and prepare for the worst case scenario," said Richard Filipek. "We are hoping for the best, but we're - we will be prepared for the worst case scenario."

Cody Fortner, the Emergency planner at the 9-1-1 center, said they are taking steps to prepare the community.

The preparation checklist for the emergency management center includes inspecting generators and increasing staffing in the 9-1-1 center to handle the uptick in calls.

"Anything that we can anticipate coming into the area, we always try to make sure we have adequate staffing for," said Fortner. "You know the more chance we have to prepare for it the better we can serve our community and our county and our citizens and travelers."

Fortner said they are also in touch with the state emergency operations center and other organizations but are steps people can do to help, like reporting fallen trees, high water, and anything that poses a hazard.

"It's really important that the citizens know when to call 9-1-1," said Fortner. "Anytime there is an extreme or imminent danger to life or property call nine-one one, uh you know, just for a general power outage though, you know it may be already reported, we may already know about it, take into consideration before you call 9-1-1 if someone else may have already called."

It's also essential for people to prepare for power outages by checking generators, having necessary supplies, and ensuring there is a backup source of oxygen for those who rely on it.

There's a direct line of communication available between the public and emergency managers here in Raleigh County.

It's an app called "Heads up" that allows emergency management leaders to share updates in real-time…things like downed trees, flooding, weather alerts, and other safety information.