Red Cross looking for volunteers in the midst of natural disasters

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - When it comes to disaster relief, the American Red Cross is on the front lines. But, before they can provide aid, they need volunteers to help.

The red cross partners with emergency management organizations to respond to more than sixty thousand disasters annually.

They provide food, shelter, and other forms of relief in many different disaster events.

Erica Mani, the CEO of the Red Cross for the Central Appalachia Region, said they rely on the majority of this work to be done by volunteers, so people helping out is essential.

"They are the trained individuals, that the red cross is able to you know, get out to these locations you know where people need us," said Mani. "We are training people right now, to become shelter associates, to become you know, health care associates in our shelters and out in the field because we have a very busy disaster season on our hands right now."

Mani said anyone interested in volunteering could call the local red cross number or 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit their website.