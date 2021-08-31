Southern W.Va. hospitals brace for Delta surge

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) WVVA News is monitoring closely hospitals in Southern W.Va. and their capacity to treat critical patients as a surge in Delta variant cases hits the region.



During the 2020 surge, the statewide number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU approached nearly 220 positive patient. As of Tuesday, August 31, the Mountain State had already topped 200 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.



At Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH), Community CEO Rocco Massey said the hospital is full but manageable, and he said he is monitoring conditions on the ground closely.



"The surge is headed our way. We see it in Kentucky, our facilities in Kentucky are really maxed out. What we're seeing right now, two weeks from now I expect it to be worse."



He also said the hospital is seeing a younger population impacted compared to the last surge. "What's especially concerning it is dangerous to a younger generation, kids and we're seeing that."



Another hospital in the region, Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, had a spokesperson post on their social media late last week, saying that the facility is at the edge of capacity:



"Our current COVID-19 situation is worse than it has ever been. It is heartbreaking, frustrating and exhausting – but above all, it is PREVENTABLE. The Delta variant has torn through our community, our hospital and the healthcare system in our state with a vengeance. Like most healthcare facilities in our region, Raleigh General Hospital is overburdened and operating at the very edge of our capacity. Due to this, effective August 28, 2021 our visitation hours will change to 2pm-6pm."



Gov. Jim Justice said at his Monday press conference that many of these cases could have been prevented.



"Eighty-two percent of those hospitalized with a COVID situation are unvaccinated," he said.



A spokesperson for Princeton Community Hospital, Richard Hypes, also responded that the hospital is managing the current level of cases:



"Like all hospitals throughout West Virginia, Princeton Community Hospital has experienced an increase in COVID-positive patients in both the ICU and inpatient population, but we are able to continue to offer quality care for our patients. Some of the patients that present to the ER and are COVID-positive, do not require hospitalization. Rather, they receive appropriate treatment and are sent home to quarantine. Currently, there is no need for PCH to stop elective surgeries. We will continue to evaluate the circumstances as the situation evolves."



"The majority of our COVID-positive patients have not been vaccinated. I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that community vaccination is the key to bringing an end to this pandemic. If you are vaccine hesitant, I ask you to seriously research the matter with an open mind. You will find the vaccines are safe, effective, and scientifically sound. The vaccines were developed to help reduce hospitalization and death. In order for them to be fully effective, the majority of the population should be vaccinated."

"If unvaccinated, please receive the vaccine as soon as possible. Everyone, independent of vaccination status, should continue to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene

If you suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, please contact your family doctor or the Mercer County Health Department to be tested. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, we kindly ask that you see your primary care provider for minor healthcare issues and routine testing, so that our ERs may more efficiently treat those with urgent medical needs."



"However, you should not delay coming to the Princeton or Bluefield ERs when an urgent need arises. We are fully prepared and capable of providing acute emergency care for you and your family.

Princeton Community Hospital and PCH Bluefield’s greatest priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to provide the best possible care while protecting the health and well-being of all patients and employees."