Stay weather aware! Flooding, isolated tornadoes possible overnight-Wednesday

A WIND ADVISORY will go into effect tonight for Mercer & Tazewell counties.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES ARE IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE VIEWING AREA UNTIL WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

As the remnant low of what was Hurricane Ida moves in this evening- expect continuous rounds of rain and occasional thunderstorms through midweek. For the rest of the evening, we can expect on and off showers and thunderstorms, with occasionally heavy rainfall.

Localized flooding/mudslides will be possible well into tonight, especially in poor drainage spots or spots recently affected by flooding.

Heavy rain will be the biggest threat overnight, but severe storms with rotation/brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out (especially in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning). Please have a way to receive severe weather information overnight! Lows tonight will hover in the 60s.

Wednesday will bring more widespread rainfall as Ida's remnants continue to push through our area.

We will likely see showers and t-storms during the first half of the day, gradually breaking up into the afternoon and evening hours as the storm system starts to pull away to our northeast.

FLOODING and a few severe storms will still be possible tomorrow, as well as general wind gusts overnight-Wed AM in the 25-40 MPH range. Sporadic tree damage and power loss could be realized tonight or tomorrow.

By tomorrow evening, besides it still being a bit windy at times, we look to stay drying out. Tomorrow night will much cooler, with lows in the 50s.

By late week, cool high pressure will be moving in, and we'll get dry and seasonable as we head toward the weekend.