Thai lawmakers’ no-confidence debate focuses on pandemic

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawmakers in Thailand have begun a no-confidence debate targeting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five members of his Cabinet. The opposition focused Tuesday on charges the government bungled its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The debate is scheduled to last four days, with voting by the lower house set for Saturday. Organizers of ongoing anti-government street protests also vowed to step up their own efforts. The main opposition party’s leader kicked off the debate with a fierce attack, saying the prime minister is “a power-crazed arrogant person unsuitable to lead the country.” Still, Prayuth’s coalition government is generally expected to turn back this week’s challenge.