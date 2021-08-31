Wind Advisory from TUE 5:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Smyth County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph expected. Gusts 25 to 35 mph
in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…In Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth, and Grayson Counties. In
North Carolina, Ashe and Watauga Counties. In West Virginia,
Mercer County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few
downed trees are possible with saturated ground. Isolated power
outages possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&