Wind Advisory from TUE 5:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Mercer County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph expected. Gusts 25 to 35 mph

in the higher elevations.

* WHERE…In Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth, and Grayson Counties. In

North Carolina, Ashe and Watauga Counties. In West Virginia,

Mercer County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few

downed trees are possible with saturated ground. Isolated power

outages possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&