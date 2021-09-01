Business leaders gather for return of state business summit

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of people representing scores of businesses are taking part in the state business summit at the Greenbrier Wednesday- Friday.

Steve Roberts, the President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said the goal of this meeting is to create a policy to shape the state of economics in West Virginia.

"We gather once a year, at this place to talk about West Virginia's future and how we can make sure that we are, taking the steps now that will assure that we have a prosperous future head of us," said Roberts.

Mac Warner, the Secretary of State, said West Virginia saw significant business development in 2020, even under the restrictions due to the pandemic, which is why he said having the conference again this year is essential.

"We had more businesses open up during covid than we had the previous year so that was a surprise to us so it means that people are using the innovation and the energy and now putting it to work to create those businesses," said Warner. "It just gives us that opportunity to interact with one another and get those best ideas put forward so we can all move the state ahead."

West Virginia's U.S. senators are bringing their ideas on how to move the state ahead to this gathering, including growing the workforce and improving broadband in the mountain state.

"I think what we do is we need to get more people into the workforce. We want to get back to where we have a more normal way of conducting business," said Senator Shelley Moore Capito. "One of the ways we can do that if we are going to have tele-health and tele-education, is we have to have our broadband deployment in every single small town, every house, every business."

"This is a time to reunite, this is a time to get your juices flowing again let's go out and get them, let's do more business. Let's hire more people let's make West Virginia shine again. That's what it's all about."

Roberts says these business leaders are excited about what they hear at the summit.

"We really find that there are many many people who are ready to get together and eager to talk about talk about our states future and who want to play a role in improving West Virginia for the next generation," said Roberts.

This year's meeting marks the business summit's 86 year.