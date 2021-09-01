Chase Young-led defense is again Washington’s best hope

The defense led by Chase Young is the biggest reason to believe Washington can again contend for the NFC East title and make the playoffs. The unit ranked second in the NFL last season and could be even better with the addition of first-round pick Jamin Davis at linebacker and return of veteran safety Landon Collins. The biggest question facing coach Ron Rivera’s team is whether Ryan Fitzpatrick and the offense can make some improvements facing a more difficult first-place schedule. Fitzpatrick is the undisputed starting quarterback ahead of Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen at least to start the season.