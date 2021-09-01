Education Department awarded $1.8M for mental health program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education’s program to increase mental health awareness among youth and train school staff to respond has received a $1.8 million grant from the federal government. The award was announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. The senators said in a news release the program also works to train school teachers and employees to detect and respond to mental health issues and connect young people affected by behavioral health issues with needed services. The award comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.