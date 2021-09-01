Expectations not a burden for Maryland’s Tagovailoa

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — After his first season at Maryland was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, Taulia Tagovailoa is ready to lead the Terrapins in their 2021 opener this weekend against West Virginia. The brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia still has a lot to prove, but he showed potential in last year’s abbreviated season. Tagovailoa began his career at Alabama on the same 2019 team his brother was playing for. Also on that roster was Mac Jones, another quarterback who has gone on to the NFL. That’s a lot for Tagovailoa to live up to, but he says he’s learned to manage the pressure of being a quarterback.