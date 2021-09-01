Flash Flood Devastates Virginia Town

HURLEY, Va. (WVVA) - Showers and thunderstorms developed Monday morning ahead of the remnants of Ida leaving parts of Buchanan and McDowell counties with over 7 inches of rain.

This caused flash flooding which led to numerous rock and mud slides around the area. The hardest hit location was along Guesses Fork and Old Guesses Fork roads where some areas are still inaccessible due to mudslides, flooding, and debris over the roadway.

Eric Breeding with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department says that an estimated 20 homes were completely wiped off their foundations due to the flash flooding. Another 60+ homes will likely be uninhabitable after this event.

Six different crews worked together to go door to door to the 364 homes in the affected area and offer residents with help evacuating the area. Chief deputy Eric Breeding says that some residents chose to stay put in their homes. He did warn them that there are more flooding concerns as the remnants of Ida push through the area tonight and into tomorrow morning.

With the flooding potential due to Ida, crews stopped search and rescue operations at noon on Tuesday and they will continue when it is safe to do so and the rain slows down.

As of now, there is only one person missing, and no fatalities reported. Some minor injuries were reported as a result of the flooding but officials are glad that no lives were taken in the event that they know of so far.

Unfortunately, more scenes like this are possible across our region for the rest of the night and into the day tomorrow as Ida is expected to bring a widespread 2-4 inches of rain and some areas may pick up over 6 inches before this event is over.

Residents in Buchanan County can call this 24 hour toll-free number at 1(276)244-1444 to report any property damage or missing loved ones. The American Red Cross also provides disaster relief and can be reached at 1(800)332-2767.