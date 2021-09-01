Flash Flood Watch until THU 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of North Carolina, Virginia and southeast West Virginia,

including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC,

Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia,

Alleghany VA, Amherst, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll,

Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Patrick,

Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In

southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe,

Summers and Western Greenbrier.

* Through this evening.

* Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible where any rain

bands set up and persist over a particular area. Localized

thunderstorms could also result in very high rainfall rates.

* Small creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and flood

adjacent areas. Landslides and mudslides will also be possible in

areas of steeper terrain closer to the Blue Ridge. Some roads and

highways could become impassable as a result of mudslides and/or

stream and creek flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

Check preparedness requirements and be ready for quick action if

a Flash Flood Warning is issued or flash flooding is observed.

Seek higher ground immediately. Do not drive your vehicle into

areas where water covers the road. Remember…TURN AROUND…DON’T

DROWN!

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&