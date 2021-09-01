Flash Flood Watch until WED 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia

and West Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast

Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast

Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan,

Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and

Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell,

Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha,

Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette,

Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh,

Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie,

Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast

Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast

Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.

* Through this evening.

* Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida will

continue to impact the area through early this evening. Total

rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected. Locally higher

amounts to 4 inches are possible across portions of northern West

Virginia. These amounts could result in flash flooding, especially

in areas that receive the most intense rainfall, or have had heavy

rainfall recently.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&