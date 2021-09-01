Flash Flood Watch until WED 8:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until WED 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Raleigh County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia
and West Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast
Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast
Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Morgan,
Perry, Vinton and Washington. In southwest Virginia, Buchanan and
Dickenson. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell,
Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha,
Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette,
Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Raleigh,
Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie,
Roane, Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast
Pocahontas, Southeast Raleigh, Southeast Randolph, Southeast
Webster, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, Wood and Wyoming.
* Through this evening.
* Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida will
continue to impact the area through early this evening. Total
rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected. Locally higher
amounts to 4 inches are possible across portions of northern West
Virginia. These amounts could result in flash flooding, especially
in areas that receive the most intense rainfall, or have had heavy
rainfall recently.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&