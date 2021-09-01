Flood risk gradually drops tonight; a taste of Fall into late week

The remnants of Ida will gradually move to the northeast tonight, giving way to drier and cooler air flow as we head into late week. Until this system pulls far enough away, we've still got enough moisture riding up our mountains for a few more sct'd showers and isolated t-storms through sunset. While the flood and severe risks are lower than yesterday, localized flooding cannot be ruled out should a heavier downpour occur-especially with the saturated soil.

Overnight, rain will gradually taper and we should gradually dry out into Thursday. Dense fog could develop in some areas tonight, and temps will be cooler tonight as well, falling into the upper 40s-mid 50s for most. Tomorrow will bring clearing skies, lower humidity, and mild temps in the upper 60s-mid 70s! We'll be cool and clear tomorrow night, with lows again in the upper 40s-low 50s.

Friday looks about the same; we'll see more sunshine, cooler-than-average temps in the low 70s. Lows Friday night will fall into the upper 40s-mid 50s again.

Seasonable weather will return by this weekend; temps will warm closer to the 80 degree mark.