Flooding continues to be the top concern for Wednesday

Flooding will remain the top concern for today! Some of the viewing area has continued to be hammered by rain showers. Radar estimates that around 10 inches of rain has fallen in parts of McDowell and Buchanan counties.

Flash Flood Watches are active for all of the WVVA viewing area and will continue all day today.

Rain will be widespread for the first half of the day with isolated heavy downpours. Rain will become more scattered into the evening. The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory issued for Mercer and Tazewell counties until 8AM Wednesday. Gusts could reach around 30 MPH. This may result in sporadic power outages and downed trees thanks to the already saturated soil.

Eventually spotty showers will hover overnight.

Temperatures today won't have much opportunity to warm. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than we are waking up to in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s! Ida will push most of the rain up to our northeast throughout the night outside of our viewing area. High pressure works in from the northwest bringing drier conditions. A stray shower or two are possible Thursday morning, but most will be dry and stay that way all day. Sunshine will start to fill in by tomorrow afternoon. Winds will still be a tad breezy with gusts around 15-20 MPH.

Cooler than normal temperatures will be with us tomorrow. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Low temperatures Thursday into Friday morning will be cool! Lows will drop into the upper 40s and 50s. Fall tries to rush summer out of here, but by this weekend some of the area will see high temperatures reach back into the upper 70s and 80s.